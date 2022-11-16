Actor Hanks Anuku Not Mad- Shan George

Hank Anuku

Nollywood actress Shan George has shut down claims that fellow actor Hank Anuku is mad and now roams the streets of Nigeria.

On Monday, November 14, a video surfaced on Twitter showing a man purported to be Hanks in tattered clothes, looking homeless roaming the streets.

This had led to a lot of mixed reactions in Nigeria and Ghana’s social media space. Many people had called out the Nigerian movie industry stakeholders over their inability to look out for each other.

However, reacting to the claim, ace actress Shan George who saw the video making rounds on the internet posted pictures and videos of her and Hank.

According to Shan, the actor is doing fine and he was on a movie set in Asaba with her 4 days ago, playing the role of a king in an upcoming movie.

Hanks Anuku is a Nigerian-Ghanian actor.

He mostly stars as a villain in Nollywood movies.

A few of his popular movies include Rambo, Wanted Alive, Bitter honey, and Broad daylight