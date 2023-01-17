Actor Kunle Remi Escapes Gay Sex

Nigerian actor, Kunle Remi has said he almost succumbed to pressure to engage in a gay act before he could make it in the showbiz industry.

He revealed that an unnamed popular male entertainer in Nigeria told him he couldn’t make it in the industry unless he had sexual intercourse with him.

He said this in an interview on OAP Nedu’s ‘The Honest Bunch’ podcast.

“Before I got into the industry, a friend in University said there is one of his friends who is an entertainer, who can guide you into the entertainment industry. When I got there this nigga started calling out names and started talking. He said why did you think you weren’t selected for the ultimate search, it’s because you haven’t paid your dues,” he alleged.

He added, “He painted this picture like if I didn’t bend my ass I wouldn’t make it.”

Further detailing the experience, he said, “This guy came downstairs with a candle and a jar of oil ‘cause he said I am a virgin. I need to use the lubricant so it can be slippery. He said from there he will connect me and I will be driving a Benz.” However, he didn’t agree to it.