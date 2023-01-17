Eight Suspects Injured In Police Car Crash

Information reaching DGN Online indicates that a police pick-up transporting eight suspects from Damongo in the Savannah region to Tamale has been involved in an accident.

The police car with registration number GP 516 was involved in the accident at Tailorpe near Busunu in the Savannah region with the suspects sustaining various degrees of injuries.

DGN Online gathered that the injured suspects were rushed to the Busunu clinic for treatment.

The suspects were part of a youth group who besieged the Damongo police station after their counterparts from Buipe were brought to the Damongo police station for allegedly attacking a Fulani settlement in Buipe.

The incident resulted in a clash between the youth and police which led the police to fire warning shots injuring some persons in the process.

The victims who sustained some injuries were however sent to the Damongo hospital for treatment.

A few weeks ago, some youth in the Buipe embarked on a demonstration to register their displeasure over an alleged Enskinment of a Fulani Mande chief by the Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor II.

The angry youth were of the view that the Gonjaland Council led by the Yagbonwura was not aware of the enskinment of the Mande chief by the Buipewura and indicated that they would resist any attempt to enskin the Fulani as Mande chief.

Meanwhile the Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor II , has called on the police to arrest any person suspected to be involved in the disturbances in the Buipe township.

He noted that Buipe is a peaceful town and a business center and therefore cannot allow some persons to create unrest in the town.

The Buipewura however recommended that a seven-member committee be set up to investigate the recent disturbances in the Buipe township.

FROM Eric Kombat, Busunu