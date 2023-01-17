My Wife Threatened To Divorce Me -Appietus

Sound engineer, Nana Appiah Dankwah popularly known as Appietus has disclosed that he almost lost his marriage due to his decision not to take credit for songs he produced.

According to him, he worked on a lot of songs in the system but he never took credit for them.

This he indicated got his wife extremely upset and wanted out of their relationship. She threatened to leave him if he does not announce his contributions to the hit songs using his jingles.

“I was making a lot of hit songs but I was not putting my name on them. So we go to awards and someone else is mentioned as the best sound engineer but they will never mention my name. So she told me if you don’t put your name on the song, I will not continue dating you again,” he added in an interview on Citi TV.

He said he took the advice and admitted it has since boosted his career.