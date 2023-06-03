Actors’ Remuneration Can’t Build East Legon House – Ekow Smith Alleges

Actor Ekow Smith Asante is alleging that the salaries paid to actors in Ghana are not substantial enough to afford them to buy houses in prime residential areas like the East Legon.

According to him, the industry does not pay much, alleging that actors can only own houses in such an area through favour from rich people.

Ekow made the allegation while speaking in an interview with Speaking to Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM.

“I think building a house in East Legon would be difficult. It is very dicey because actors and actresses, for instance, get favours”, he alleged.

“Somebody can give me something because of my particular role in a movie. With gifts from people, it can support you to build, but I think it will take a very long time without it. How much are you paid, GHC10, 000, GHC20, 000, GHC30, 000 or what,” he asked.