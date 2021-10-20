Actress Rabby Bray Challenges Young Women

Actress Rabby Bray has said that young Ghanaian women need to do more to change the traditional perception that a woman’s place is the kitchen.

She said they must cultivate the habit of working hard to support themselves instead of living idle lives and waiting to be pampered.

According to her, being young is the best time to work hard by oneself and young women need to remind themselves that they can be successful in any endeavor they choose; even in male-dominated fields.

Rabby was speaking about the reduced rate of teenage pregnancy in Ghana in 2020 and possible solutions to eradicating the menace when she commented.

“Young women must be ready to walk down the tough road of becoming successful without begging to be pampered. We must understand that with great visions and goals come hard work and discipline. Today’s world does not recognize pity but persistence to achieve, neither does it celebrate failure, but the ability to stay focused in the face of challenges”, she said.

According to research by the Ghana Health Service’s ‘District Health Information Management System’ (DHIMS), there has been a reduction in teenage pregnancy cases over the past five years in Ghana.

The report cited a marginal reduction to 11.2 % in the overall figure of teenage pregnancies in the previous year.

Rabby who was adjudged Best Actress at the Kaduna International Film Festival in 2019 believes more sensitization and education on women empowerment should continue for Teenage Pregnancy to become a thing of the past. “There should be frequent reminders that the girl child has the potential to lead and achieve. This should be taught in schools from the very early stages as this will gradually erode the perception that the woman was made just for the kitchen and making babies”, she said.

Rabby Bray doubles as an award winning actress and Sales Manager for real estate development company Devtraco Plus in Ghana.

In April 2021, she was awarded the Most Innovative TV Producer by the Global Impact Awards in Abuja for her ‘all female’ reality television show ‘Rabby’s Starlet’.