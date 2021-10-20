Akufo-Addo To Commission Ghana’s Largest Bulk Supply Point At Pokuase

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will officially commission the newly constructed 580MVA Pokuase Bulk Supply Point Substation (BSP) today October 20, 2021.

The Pokuase BSP, constructed at a total cost of $64.72 million, is Ghana’s largest power substation and the fifth bulk supply point to be constructed in Accra, the capital of Ghana.

Construction work on the project began in 2019 and was completed in May 2021.

Funding for the project was provided by the United States Government through its agency, the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), as part of the Ghana Power Compact II Programme.

The substation would improve and raise the operational and financial efficiencies of ECG and GRIDCo and increase the quality and reliability of electricity supplied to homes, offices, small, medium and large business enterprises in parts of Greater Accra.

Over 350,000 current customers of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) living in Pokuase, Nsawam, Achimota, Kwabenya, Haatso, Agbogba, Adenta, Anyaa Sowutuom and their environs are already noticing improvements in the quality of electricity supplied to them since it was energised by GRIDCo.

President Akufo-Addo will be joined by the US Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie Sullivan, Nii Oto Kwame V, the chief of Pokuase and Klorkai Densua IV, Queen-mother of Pokuase, as well as officials of MiDA, ECG, GRIDCo and Ministry of Energy to cut the ribbon and unveil a plaque to formally commission the BSP.

By Vincent Kubi