Actress Soraya Mensah’s Father Dies At 84

Soraya Mensah

The family of actress Soraya Mensah is grieving the unfortunate demise of Mr. Godson Mensah, who died last Monday.

He was 84 and had 15 children.

The beautiful actress took to social media to announce her dad’s death.

“I love you so much daddy… you were a good man and I know you are with God in heaven … I told you I will be back to see you … and never got to speak to you again… you suffered daddy, too much .. you fought well , you truly did… you gave up because you couldn’t anymore . Who will check on me every morning daddy?… You never failed to do so, oh God, give me the strength … rest well daddy,” she wrote on Instagram.

“ I celebrate my king, my love , my everything, my dance partner, my adviser, my provider, my daddy…I am blessed to have had a father like you … I am proud when ever everyone has something good to say about you … you were principled and honest… you taught me never to cheat anyone and to always be kind to everyone… I love the way you mention my name….,” she also said on Fathers’ Day to celebrate the memory of her late father.

Soraya is one of Ghana’s actresses who broke onto the scene in the early 2000s. However, she has totally been off the screens after she got married in 2016. She is currently managing her own business as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zesuza Catering Services & Exceed Business Consult.

By Francis Addo