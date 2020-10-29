ADB Receives ISO: 27001 Certification

Dr. John Kofi Mensah

The Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) has earned the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) 27001; 2013 Certification following a rigirous process by PECB Group based in Canada.

The Managing Director of the Bank, Dr. John Kofi Mensah disclosed that the certification process started last year and succesfully completed the certification process last month as part of its commitment in ensuring that customers information is secured and protected.

The certification which applies to all core banking Processes, People, and Technology Systems at the bank is in line with global standards and Bank of Ghana directives for data protection.

“The certification is a validation of our ability to provide adequate security for customer information and assure our valued customers that their information is safe, sound and secured with the bank,”he said.

According to the ADB Managing Director the certification further validates the aim of the Board, Management and Staff to make ADB, the people’s Bank especially in the area of agribusiness.

He said that with the attainment of the ISO certification, structures and processes have been put in place to identify and eleviate information security risks and guard confidential information.

“Receiving the ISO 27001 certification serves as an assurance to our customers that we see the security of their information as a top priority for our business,” he mentioned.

Dr Mensah stated that due to high risk of cyberattacks, customers were drawn to banks who could provide information security, confidentiality and integrity thus ISO 27001 giving ADB a competitive advantage.

“We do not only have secure management and information systems but we are also compliant and also have better processes complimented by skilled staff to deliver excellent services to our customers” the Managing Director added.