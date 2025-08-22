Addai Brobbey Is Asante Mampong Ɛkoɔnahene

Nana Kwadwo Addai Brobbey being carried shoulder high

The Ɛkoɔna clan of the Asante Mampong Traditional Area has enstooled Nana Kwadwo Addai Brobbey, a respected journalist with Kessben Media, as its new Ɛkoɔnahene.

The ceremony, held at Asante Mampong on Monday, August 18, 2025, was marked with rich cultural displays as traditional leaders formally entrusted the mantle of leadership to the journalist.

In his acceptance speech, Nana Addai Brobbey paid tribute to Nana Wiredu and the elders of the Ɛkoɔna family for the confidence reposed in him. He pledged to dedicate his reign to fostering unity, peace, and development among his people.

“I am deeply humbled by this honour, and I promise to serve with loyalty and respect,” he assured, adding that his previous service as an assemblyman for the Asaam Electoral Area had prepared him for the responsibility.

The new Ɛkoɔnahene urged the youth to embrace discipline, humility, and respect for elders, stressing that these values are essential for anyone aspiring to leadership in traditional settings.

Community members have welcomed the enstoolment, describing Nana Addai Brobbey as a man of integrity and vision, whose leadership is expected to bring renewed hope to the Ɛkoɔna clan.

FROM David Afum, Asante Mampong