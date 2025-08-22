Alleged Murderer Arrested At Kwesimintsim

The suspect

The Kwesimintsim District Police in the Western Region has arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of his brother.

The suspect, Anthony Acquah, is alleged to have killed his 17-year-old brother, Francis Mensah at Manpong-Pepease, a suburb of Sekondi on August 16, 2025.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Public Affairs Unit of the Western Regional Police Command and signed by the head of the unit, Supt Olivia Ewurabena Adiku.

According to the statement, on August 20, 2025, based on intelligence, police arrested the suspect at his hideout at Kojokrom near Sekondi.

It said preliminary investigations disclosed that on Saturday, August 16, 2025, at about 6:00pm, Anthony Acquah had a misunderstanding with his junior brother, Francis Mensah, and in the process stabbed him to death.

The suspect went into hiding immediately after committing the crime, until Wednesday, August 20, 2025, when he was arrested at his hideout.

The statement indicated that the suspect is currently in police custody assisting with ongoing investigations.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi