NDC Tamale Central Primaries Set For Sept. 6

Fifi Fiavi Kwetey

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has scheduled the party’s Tamale Central Constituency parliamentary primaries for September 6, 2025.

A statement signed by General Secretary of the NDC, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, stated that nomination forms are to be collected from the Northern Regional Office of the party from August 22 to 24, 2025.

“All completed forms must be submitted to the same office upon completion on August 28, 2025,” he stated.

According to the statement, a certified copy of the delegates list will be made available to all aspirants after vetting.

Mr. Kwetey disclosed that the nomination form fee has been pegged at GH¢5,000, and GH¢40,000 for filing fee.

However, female aspirants and persons living with disabilities are entitled to a 50% reduction on the approved filing fee.

Meanwhile, vetting and balloting will be held on August 31, 2025.

The Tamale Central Constituency seat has been made vacant following the death of the Member of Parliament, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, who was one of the victims of the Ghana Armed Forces helicopter crash near Adansi Brofoyedru in the Ashanti Region.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale