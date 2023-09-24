Addo Kufuor Angry Over $1.2bn Richest Man Tag, Threatens Legal Action

Lawyers of Dr. Kwame Addo-Kufuor, former Minister for Defence, have vehemently denied recent claims stating that their client’s net worth stands at a staggering $1.2 billion, making him the second richest person in Ghana.

The lawyers, Akyea, Zoe and Co. have also threatened legal action against the individuals responsible for spreading the false information.

In a statement signed by Samuel Atta Akyea, head of the law firm condemned the report, which was allegedly propagated by an anonymous TikTok account.

The lawyers described it as a deliberate attempt to tarnish the reputation and hard-earned integrity of Dr. Addo-Kufuor.

The statement clarified that the unknown individual behind this “shameful act of sleazy propaganda” presented no evidence to support their claims. The report alleged that Dr. Addo-Kufuor had significant investments in banking, farming, media, and mining, contributing to his supposed net worth.

The lawyers emphasized that their client has dutifully declared his assets as required by law for public office holders. They affirmed that no evidence exists to validate the claims made by the anonymous TikTok account. The lawyers further warned that the person responsible for the false accusations will face legal consequences.

The statement shed light on Dr. Addo-Kufuor’s distinguished career as a successful physician and lecturer of medicine at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology. It also highlighted his exemplary political life, serving as a Member of Parliament for Manhyia from 1997 to 2009. Additionally, he held the position of Defence Minister and, for a period, also took on the responsibility of the Ministry of the Interior during President Kufuor’s administration. Furthermore, Dr. Addo-Kufuor served as the Board Chairman of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) during the first term of President Akufo-Addo.

The lawyers concluded by reiterating their client’s denial of the claimed net worth and their determination to seek legal action against those responsible for the character assassination. They assured that the individuals behind this defamatory act would be identified and taken to court.

As the legal battle looms, Dr. Addo-Kufuor remains resolute in defending his reputation against false allegations meant to tarnish his hard-earned reputation.

By Vincent Kubi