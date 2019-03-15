Adentan Assembly Dedicates 2 Projects To Women

A group photograph of some award winners



Daniel Alexander Nii Noi Adumuah, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Adentan Assembly, has stated that the assembly has devoted its mushroom and catfish projects to women in the municipality.

Addressing some women’s groups at the Praise Community Church auditorium at Adentan, the MCE said the decision was borne out of the assembly’s vision of ensuring that women become economically empowered to enable them play active role in the society.

According to him, under the mushroom and catfish projects, which are being funded by the European Union (EU), training in the entire value chain would be undertaken, saying patronage of the two projects continues to be very high.

“As an assembly, we will not relent on our efforts of creating opportunities that ensure that our women are economically empowered to make them play their role in their families and society as expected,” he said.

He said that when women are economically empowerment, they impact significantly in the fight against poverty, adding that on the societal front they are able to have ‘multiplier’ effects on household incomes.

The MCE, however, expressed worry that issues related to women‘s welfare and empowerment are ‘stereotyped’ in situations whereby they try to fit into men dominated spaces.

Exorgbe A.K Divine, Director in-charge of Social Welfare and Community Development of the assembly, said that they will continue to sensitize women in the municipality to know that socio-economic empowerment is key to the country’s development.

“To motivate our women on this special day, the Department of Social Welfare and community development is happy to recognize and reward individual women and groups for being responsive to the various training programmes that we undertook,” he added.

By Solomon Ofori