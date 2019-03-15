‘Help Manage Population Growth’

President Nana Akufo-Addo in a photograph with members of the National Population Council at the Jubilee House in Accra.

President Akufo-Addo has tasked the National Population Council (NPC) to help manage the rate of population growth in the country.

He believes this will enable effective planning and equitable distribution of the country’s resources.

The President made the appeal when he inaugurated a newly constituted 23-member board of the NPC at the Jubilee House on Wednesday.

The board is chaired by former Minister for Health in the erstwhile Kufuor administration – Dr. Gladys Norley Ashittey.

After administering the Oaths of Secrecy, Allegiance and Office to them, the President said “as has been outlined in the Coordinated Programme of Economic and Social Development Policies which are government’s development programmes for the country, government has revised a number of policies with regard to our population and the reproductive health of the Ghanaian people.”

He said chief among the reforms was for the council to help ensure a reduction in the growth rate targets from 2.2 per cent to 1.5 per cent.

It has also been tasked to bring down rates of teenage pregnancies with other relevant state agencies. The President assured them of his government’s support to make their work successful.

On her part, chairperson of the board Dr. Ashitey promised that they would work assiduously to make the country better.

“As the highest statutory body given the power to advise government on population and other related issues, we will work to promote the vision of the National Population Council guided by available evidence to contribute to the advancement of your vision for this country,” she said.

Other members of the board include Kobina Esia-Donkoh, Executive Director of the NPC; Dr. Leticia Adelaide Appiah; Madam Faustina Acheampong; Davis Korboe; Mary Mpereh; Gladys Ghartey and Nicholas Gyabaah.

The rest are Daniel Kofi Britwum, Philomena Aba Sampson, David Yenukwa Kombat, Dr. Mary Amoakoh – Coleman, Nana Frimpong Anokye Ababio, Josephine Dokua Ami-Narh and Yaa Peprah Amekudzi.

The President’s nominees on the board include Priscilla Anima Siaw, Vicky Tsotsoo Okine, Francesca Pobee-Hayford, Benjamin Amponsah, Prof Kofi Awusabo-Asare, Dr. Kodjo Esseim Mensah-Abrampa and Eugene Kufuor Maafo Darteh.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent