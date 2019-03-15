Global Cargo Cautions Public Against Recruitment Scam

Kennedy Jato

Global Cargo and Commodities Limited (GCCL), a Tema based company, has cautioned the public against the activities of some faceless individuals who it said are using the name of the company in a recruitment scam.

A statement issued in Tema and signed by Kennedy Jato, director of the company said, the scam has been going on for some time now, especially, on social media and urged the public to help expose those individuals.

“Global Cargo and Commodities Limited’s (GCCL) attention has been drawn to an advert on social media platforms of a recruitment exercise currently ongoing by the company. Management wishes to advise the public to ignore such advert,” the statement said.

The statement stresses: “We wish to state that the positions being advertised do not exist in our operations. Moreover, we do not collect recruitment fees before employment of new staff. This wicked act, intended to tarnish the image of the company, has been reported to the security agencies.”

It stated, “GCCL distances itself from the ongoing recruitment exercise on social media,” adding “Anybody who engages his/herself with this fake advert or people does so at his or her own risk.”