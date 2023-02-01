Adentan Assembly Rolls Out Waste Management Novelty

Alexander Nii Noi Adumoah

The Adentan Municipal Assembly has rolled out a sanitation campaign dubbed ‘Adentan Waste for Wages (ADWAWA)’ campaign to help improve sanitation and give residents opportunity to generate income for themselves through the exercise.

Adentan Waste for Wages is aimed at among others improving the sanitation in the area through the segregation of waste, as efforts are made to dispose of refuse in the best possible way in a healthy environment.

The Adentan Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Alexander Nii Noi Adumoah, in an interview with DAILY GUIDE, said the initiative was rolled out largely due to the lack of dumping and transfer sites for residents to dump their waste.

He said though there were over six waste management companies operating in the area, it was still inadequate to serve the numerous residents in the area.

The Assembly, he said, is looking for an acre of land in the area to use as a transfer site, while encouraging residents to buy in the idea of the ‘ADWAWA’ which will not only help them dispose of their waste properly for a sustainable environment, but they would be able to generate income from the waste in various forms.

He said, “So you actually saw what was on my door post, what we call ‘ADWAWA’, Adentan Waste for Wages, with this we are going to be encouraging people to make wages out of the waste they lift from the various areas. They will segregate the waste into various forms, especially the plastic ones which contains about 50 per cent of the waste, the paper waste would also be separated as well as the organic waste. These compost from the organic ones could be used for the growing crops as a form of manure. Hopefully with that we will be able to improve sanitation in our area since we don’t have our own dump sites.”

The Adentan Municipality was carved out of Tema Metropolitan Assembly in February 2008 by LI 1888.

Some of the communities at Adentan include Amrahia, Maledjor, Amanfrom, Ashieye, Frafraha, Ashaley Botwe, Adjiringannor, Otinshie, Otano, Nmai Djor, Adentan Housing Estate among others.

On health infrastructure, the MCE said Adentan could also boast of six health centres, a polyclinic and maternity home to help address maternal health issues in the municipality.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah