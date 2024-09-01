Adentan NPP Candidate Donates Motorbikes To Police

In a move to support the government’s efforts to enhance security in the country, Akosua Manu, also known as Kozie, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Adentan, has donated 10 Apsonic jungle motorbikes to the Adentan Divisional Police Command .

The donation, which took place on Friday, August 30, 2024, is part of Kozie’s commitment to ensuring the security of the people of Adentan, which she has identified as one of her top priorities.

According to Akosua Manu, the motorbikes will help smoothen the operations of the police in the constituency, enabling them to respond quickly and effectively to security concerns.

But Kozie’s donation is not a one-off gesture. She has promised to donate motorbikes to all police stations within the constituency in the coming weeks, demonstrating her dedication to supporting the security services in their efforts to keep Adentan safe.

Kozie’s move has been hailed as a significant boost to security in the area, and her commitment to working hand-in-hand with the security services.

BY Daniel Bampoe