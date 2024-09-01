Govt Cracks Down On Payroll Fraud, Saves GHC895m

Ignatius Barfuor Awuah

In a significant victory for the government’s efforts to curb financial malfeasance, a nationwide payroll monitoring exercise has yielded savings of GHC895 million.

This achievement marks a major milestone in the government’s quest to streamline public sector finances and eliminate ghost workers.

The exercise, conducted by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) in 2023, scrutinized the payrolls of 120 public sector institutions, resulting in the removal of ineligible employees and the recovery of GHC345 million.

Additionally, the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) Pension Payroll de-activation of approximately 19,000 “ghost pensioners” saved the government GHC550 million.

This development is a testament to the government’s unwavering commitment to transparency and accountability in public financial management.

In recent years, Ghana has struggled with payroll fraud, with numerous instances of ghost workers and unauthorized payments draining the public purse.

The government’s efforts to address this issue date back to 2017, when the FWSC launched a payroll audit that uncovered widespread irregularities.

Since then, the commission has implemented various measures to strengthen payroll management, including the introduction of a biometric registration system and regular audits.

The latest savings of GHC895 million demonstrate the effectiveness of these measures and the government’s resolve to tackle payroll fraud head-on.

According to Employment and Labour Relations Minister, Ignatius Barfuor Awuah, the government remains committed to improving the welfare of workers while maintaining a peaceful labour front.

-BY Daniel Bampoe