Methodist Church Gets New Presiding Bishop

In a historic election, the Methodist Church Ghana has chosen Very Reverend Professor Johnson Kwabena Asamoah-Gyadu as its new Presiding Bishop.

The election, held at the 51st and 13th Biennial Conference of the church in Kumasi, marked a significant milestone in the church’s journey.

Prof Asamoah-Gyadu, currently the President of the Trinity Theological Seminary at Legon in Accra, emerged victorious with 226 votes, representing 53.33% of the total votes cast.

His closest contender, Right Rev Michael Agyarkwa Bossman, secured 99 votes, while Right Rev Professor Manasseh Edusa-Eyison garnered 82 votes.

The new Presiding Bishop-elect expressed his gratitude to God and the delegates, acknowledging the trust placed in him to serve the church.

His acceptance speech was met with the singing of Canticle Two from the Methodist Hymn Book, a testament to the joy and celebration that filled the conference hall.

As Prof Asamoah-Gyadu prepares to take over from Most Rev Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo in September 2024, the Methodist Church Ghana looks forward to a new era of leadership and spiritual growth.

The election process, characterized by transparency and fairness, reflects the church’s commitment to democratic principles.

-BY Daniel Bampoe