Police Arrest Suspect Over Vandalism At Airport

In a swift response to an act of vandalism at the Airport Roundabout in Accra, the Ghana Police Service has arrested a suspect, Newwel Gavu, for causing damage to a monument and sign posts.

The incident, which occurred on Saturday, was brought under control thanks to the vigilance of members of the public and Airport security.

In a statement, the police commended the public and Airport security for their prompt action, which led to the suspect’s arrest.

The suspect is currently in custody and will face the due process of the law.

The Police further encouraged the public to continue reporting any suspicious activities to ensure the safety and security of all citizens.

-BY Daniel Bampoe