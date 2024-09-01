Black Stars Coaches Escape Death

In a heart-stopping incident that has sent shockwaves through the football community, the technical team of Ghana’s national football team, the Black Stars, narrowly escaped a catastrophe on the Tarkwa-Takoradi road.

The harrowing ordeal occurred on Sunday morning as the coaches were returning from a high-stakes match between Nsoatreman and Samartex.

Head Coach Otto Addo, Assistant Coach John Paintsil, and Goalkeepers Trainer Fatawu Dauda were traveling in a Land Cruiser when disaster struck.

The vehicle’s back wheels suddenly detached, putting everyone on board in grave danger.

Eyewitnesses described a chilling moment when a pickup truck swerved into their lane, threatening a head-on collision.

Miraculously, no one inside the Land Cruiser suffered serious injuries, although they were taken to a hospital in Takoradi for precautionary medical checks.

This close call comes just days before the Black Stars embark on a crucial training camp in Accra, preparing for a make-or-break 2025 AFCON qualifier against Angola in Kumasi.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is yet to release an official statement.

-BY Daniel Bampoe