NLA Grants License To 15 Private Lotto Operators

In a significant move to regulate the lotto industry and eliminate illegal operations, the National Lottery Authority (NLA) has granted license to 15 Private Lotto Operators (PLOs).

This development follows a series of discussions between the NLA Board and representatives of the Ghana Lotto Operators Association (GLOA), culminating in a consensus on regulatory compliance.

The licensing ceremony, held on August 30, 2024, at the NLA Headquarters in Accra, marks a critical step in sanitizing the lotto industry.

The newly licensed operators include Alpha Lotto Limited, Obiri Asare and Sons Company Limited, and Zacdow Company Limited, among others.

This move is a significant departure from the past, where the lotto industry was plagued by illegal operations and lack of regulation.

The NLA’s efforts to grant licenses to private operators aim to ensure compliance with the National Lotto Act 2006 (Act 722) and the Lottery Regulations 2008 (L.I. 1948).

The Chairman of the NLA Board, Gary Nimako Marfo, emphasized the significance of this licensing process, describing it as a critical step in regulating the lotto industry.

He assured the operators that the NLA’s intent was not to disrupt their businesses but to ensure compliance and fair revenue generation for the government.

This development is a testament to the NLA’s commitment to sanitizing the lotto industry and promoting a fair and transparent business environment.

The licensed operators are now authorized to operate within the NLA’s framework, adhering to the licensing regime outlined in the National Lotto Act 2006 (Act 722) and the Lottery Regulations 2008 (L.I. 1948).

-BY Daniel Bampoe