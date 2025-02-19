Adinkrafest Delegation To Visit Canada

Joseph Adinkra

Following the successful launch of AdinkraFest in Accra on January 28, 2025, a 12-member delegation from Adinkra Promotions, the organisers of this one-of-a-kind Ghanaian cultural festival and trade expo, will be embarking on a working visit to Toronto, Canada.

This visit will focus on conducting an official reconnaissance (RECCE) ahead of the main event, which is scheduled to take place from April 19 to 22, 2025, at the National Events Centre in Toronto.

AdinkraFest is a vibrant celebration of Ghanaian culture, music, and art, aimed at bringing the Ghanaian and African diaspora in Canada together.

It will serve as a platform to promote Ghana’s rich cultural heritage, showcase the country’s tourism offerings, and shine a global spotlight on Ghanaian music, arts, and crafts.

The festival is designed not only to share Ghanaian traditions with the international community but also to engage Ghanaian youth and those of African descent born in Canada, fostering a deeper connection to their cultural roots.

The three-day festival will feature a variety of activities, including a grand opening ceremony with cultural dances, exhibitions of Ghanaian crafts, and a musical performance by the Shebre Cultural Troupe.

Day two will focus on the continuation of the trade exhibition and a special durbar of chiefs, where traditional Ghanaian practices will be on full display, with an emphasis on educating young people about their heritage.

The final day will conclude with a musical concert featuring headline artisteSamini, Bessa Simons, and other supporting acts, along with a dinner and dance event.

In an exclusive interview, Mr. Joseph Adinkra, CEO and Founder of Adinkra Promotions, shared that the delegation will visit the event venue to formally begin preparations. Additionally, the team plans to meet with officials at the Ghana Embassy in Toronto to seek their support for the festival and to brief them on the upcoming event.

The delegation will also engage with various Ghanaian communities in Canada to promote the festival and build excitement for its arrival in April.

The team, which will depart Ghana on March 26, 2025, and return on March 31, 2025, will be led by Mr. Alexander Kwame Nketia, the Greater Accra Regional Director of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), and Nana ObokeseAmpah I, the Apagyahen of Asebu Traditional Area and Cultural Lead for AdinkraFest.

Other members include Mr. Bessa Simons, President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), along with key event planning and execution personnel from Adinkra Promotions.

During their visit, the delegation will meet with community leaders to inform them about the event and continue preparations for the main festival.

The event planning/production team accompanying the delegation is also expected to produce audio visual commercials capturing breath-taking scenes from Canada’s beautiful landscapes, iconic images and captivating tourist sites to promote the festival.

Mr. Adinkra also highlighted that the festival will serve as a unique opportunity for Ghanaian musicians to engage with a global audience, fostering collaboration and networking opportunities.

With support from the Ghana Tourism Authority and other government tourism promotion agencies, Mr. Adinkra remains optimistic that the festival will achieve its goals of showcasing Ghanaian culture on a global scale.

By George Clifford Owusu