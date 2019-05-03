Adjei-Kojo Missing Boy Found Dead In Manhole

THE ADJEI-KOJO Police Command is investigating the death of an 11-month-old child who went missing last Wednesday.

The boy was said to have gone missing at Adjei-Kojo in the Tema West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The boy went missing last Wednesday but was found dead in their toilet sceptic tank on Friday afternoon.

According to information available to DGN Online, a resident saw the corpse in the manhole at about 2:30 pm and raised an alarm which attracted some residents to the area before the police was called in.

The child went missing while playing with his elder brother.

His family suspected he was stolen by a lady who deceived his brother that his father was calling him and in the process took the child away.

An Uncle of the stolen boy, Abdul Razak Mohammed said “He was taken away from home between 5.30pm and 6pm.

According to the elder brother, they were playing outside when a lady came to him and said his father was calling him.

When the father asked where the little brother was and they both rushed outside, the little boy was not there, he said.

He added that the lady who told him that his father was calling him, was also not there.

He said “So we assumed that it is the lady who took the baby away.”

Confirming the unfortunate discovery to DGN Online via telephone, Superintendent Sandra Adjei, Commander of the Adjei-Kojo District Police Command, indicated that “yes the child has been found but he was found dead in a pit in the area.”

Some suspects – mostly Nigerians – have been picked up following the incident and they are in police custody assisting with investigation.

She said “we are currently investigating the matter to establish some facts so I do not want to comment further.”

According to her, “those in custody have 48 hours so we are investigating the matter.”

Meanwhile, the body has been deposited at the Tema General Hospital morgue for autopsy and preservation.

