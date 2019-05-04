Gov’t Is Committed To Sports Development – Bawumia

VICE PRESIDENT Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has indicated that the President Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration is committed to sports development in Ghana.

According to him, Government was “determined to revive Ghana sports at all levels and in all spheres to reclaim past glories and attain relevance in the global sporting fraternity.”

He made this known on Friday May 3, 2019 in Tamale where he cut sod for work to begin on a multipurpose sports centre for the 6 Garrison of the Ghana Armed Forces.

Dr. Bawumia says “the centre is the first of six such projects to be constructed for all six garrisons of the Ghana Armed Forces in fulfilment of a pledge by H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in October 2018.”

The edifice, he said, “would boast among others of a FIFA standard size Football pitch, VIP box, Media box, Press room, sanitary facilities, a 400m Hockey pitch, IAAF Standard 8 lane running tracks round the field.”

He says it would also boast of a standard size lawn tennis court, a combined Volley ball and Basketball court, a multi-purpose hall (Gymnasium) for indoor games, two therapeutic/aromatic gardens, and offices.

BY Melvin Tarlue