A Police officer, Constable Stephen Nomah, has reportedly burnt to death.

The sad incidence is reported to have happened at Kormantse Kurabadzi in the Central Region.

DGN Online is informed that he was trapped in his room after it caught fire on Thursday, May 2, 2019.

He is believed to have once served in Guard Duties Unit (GDU) of the Ghana Police Service in Accra.

BY Melvin Tarlue