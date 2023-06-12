Adjei-Mensah Korsah Chairs 2nd UN-Habitat Assembly

Adjei-Mensah Korsah with other officials at the UN-Habitat Assembly

A Deputy Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah presided over the just-ended 2nd Session of the United Nations (UN) Habitat Assembly.

The Deputy Minister, who is Vice President of the Assembly, presided over proceedings which started on June 5, 2023 and ended on June 9, 2023 in Nairobi, Kenya under the theme “A sustainable urban future through inclusive and effective multilateralism: Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals in times of global crises.”

As the governance body of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), the United Nations Habitat Assembly convenes every four years.

It is the highest global decision making body on sustainable urbanisation and human settlements.

The 193 UN Member States cast the votes, while participants include non-Member States, other UN bodies and specialised agencies, as well as intergovernmental organisations, civil society, private sector, academia and research institutions, women, youth and children, and grassroots organisations.

The Techiman South MP led participants to adopt several resolutions including; International guidelines on people-centered smart cities; Accelerating the transformation of informal settlements and slums by 2030; World Cleanup Day; Biodiverse and resilient cities; Enhancing the interlinkage between urbanisation and climate change resilience; Localisation of SDGs; and Adequate housing for all.

Others include urban planning and sustainable infrastructure; Creation of a human settlements resilience framework; and Equitable financing and effective monitoring of the implementation of UNHA2 resolutions.

In his closing remarks, Mr. Adjei-Mensah Korsah, acting as Assembly President, thanked delegates for their cooperation and declared the meeting adjourned.