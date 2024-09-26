Adom FM’s OPD Honoured

OPD displaying his award and citation

Radio personality and host of Adom FM mid-morning show, Isaac Owusu-Ansah, popularly known as OPD, has won an award at this year’s edition of the annual Medimafo Ghana Arts and Entertainment Awards.

Held at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly Auditorium, OPD was adjudged Best Radio Show Host (Male), an accolade that acknowledges his exceptional hosting skills and the impact he has had in engaging radio audiences.

With over two decades experience on radio, Owusu-Ansah’s professionalism and ability to connect with listeners have distinguished him as one of the top radio personalities in the country.

His talent and dedication have earned him widespread acclaim, making him a household name in both the media and music industry.

Receiving his award, OPD was praised by the event’s organisers, Konamah Entertainment, for his selfless dedication and the positive impact he has had on society through his work.

OPD, who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Isaac Owusu Company Limited in Tema, expressed gratitude to some of his colleagues who have supported him in diverse ways throughout his career.

The organisers also honoured the Multimedia Group Limited at the event, which is the 6th edition of the awards scheme.