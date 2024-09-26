Esther Smith Hits 100k YouTube Streams

Esther Smith

Popular Ghanaian gospel artiste, Esther Smith, has officially amassed 100,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel.

The Ghanaian artiste took to X (formerly Twitter) to share her joy and gratitude with her followers, attributing her success to divine grace and the unwavering support from her fans.

“To God be the glory! I’m beyond grateful to have hit 100k subscribers on YouTube in just four years since I officially joined.

“This plaque is a reminder of the love and support you’ve all shown. Thank you for every view, like, and subscription,” she posted, along with a heartfelt appeal for more support.

Known for her soul-lifting gospel music and powerful live performances, Esther Smith has been a household name in the gospel music scene.

Her YouTube channel has become a hub for fans seeking spiritually uplifting content, including live concert performances, music videos, and worship sessions.

In her post, Esther urged those who have not subscribed yet to do so, inviting them to watch her latest release, the Esther Smith Live Concert.

Her growing digital platform not only extends her reach but also enhances the connection she shares with her fans, both in Ghana and across the globe.

She informed fans to look forward to more music and inspiring content on her YouTube channel.