Adonten ’89 Year Group Donates To School

Some of the old students pose for a photograph with the students after the donation

Old students of the Adonten Senior High School (Adonsco) in the Eastern Region have donated water reservoir to the school as part of their efforts to give back to their alma mater.

The donation by the 1989 Year Group of Adonsco, which included a polytank and other water storage facilities, was to reaffirm their commitment to the school and ameliorate the perennial water shortage that bedevils the institution during the dry season.

Handing over the facility to the school and explaining the motivation for the donation, the secretary for the group, Mayfair Peggy Bonsu, said the executives of the association after visiting the school some months ago realised the school had challenges with adequate water supply.

She further revealed that even on few occasions where the tap flowed, students had to travel long distance to access them—a situation she said was affecting their academic performance.

“During our time, we had similar challenges but we also had boreholes which served as reservoirs during the dry season. We don’t want our students to suffer like we did,” she added.

The assistant head of the school in charge of domestic, Faustina Nyameasem Poku, thanked the old students for their kind gesture.

She said the water storage facility would go a long way to improve living, especially around the boys’ dormitory and called on other alumni of the school to come to their aid.

Former boys’ prefect of the school and member of the 1989 group, Emmanuel Safo Okyere, also hinted that the group would soon embark on other important projects in the school in pursuance of the motto of the school which says “brighten the corner where you are.”