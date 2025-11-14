Adu-Boahene To Access Witness’ Interrogation Audio

A High Court in Accra has ordered the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to release the audio recordings on the interrogation of Edith Ruby Opokua Adumuah, the prosecution’s second witness in the trial of former Director-General of National Signals Bureau (NSB), Kwabena Adu-Boahene, who is accused of stealing GH₵41.9 million from the state.

This followed an admission by the witness during cross-examination that she was invited and interrogated by officers of EOCO as part of investigations into the purchase of a Cyber Security equipment for the National Security Council.

“When you came into the space of EOCO they told you the interrogation is being recorded, is that not so?” Samuel Atta Akyea, counsel for Adu-Boahene, asked the witness.

Madam Adumuah, who is the Director of Finance at the NSB, responded, “Yes, my Lord.”

It was at this point that Mr. Atta Akyea prayed the court to order EOCO to release the audio recording of the interrogation, noting that “it will show that the witness said things that go in our favour.”

The request was opposed by Deputy Attorney General, Dr. Dominic Srem-Sai, who argued that the subject matter of the request does not satisfy the grounds for further disclosure.

He said the precedent for further disclosures is the Supreme Court’s “well considered decision on Baffoe-Bonnie which this court digested in its erudite, most immaculate ruling, which is that relevant is a key consideration in determining an application for further disclosure.”

He further argued that there was no indication that the interrogation was actually recorded, as the witness had only confirmed to the court that she was informed the interrogation was being recorded.

Mr. Atta Akyea, in a sharp response, referred to Section 2(1)(g) of the practice direction, which states that a material for disclosure includes audio recordings.

He further argued that the denial of the audio recording will tantamount to concealment of evidence against the clear provision of the law that exculpatory evidence be ordered for use whether the Attorney General has disclosed them or not.

“I pray that the objection be overruled for further disclosures so that in the ultimate interest of justice my Lord will know what was said at EOCO and what is being said here,” Mr. Atta Akyea added.

The court, presided over by Justice Eugene Nyante Nyadu, in a short ruling, ordered the release of the audio recording, if any exists.

The court said it should be filed as a further disclosure by close of day, November 13, 2025.

Mr. Adu-Boahene is before the court together with his wife, Angela Adjei-Boateng for allegedly stealing GH₵49.1 million from the state in a purported deal to procure a cybersecurity system for the country.

They are facing 11 counts of conspiracy to commit crime, stealing, using public office for profit, money laundering and causing financial loss to the state.

According to the prosecution’s brief fact before the court, Mr. Adu-Boahene had transferred state funds into a private bank account which he used to purchase various landed properties, including the ones on which he sought the disclosures.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak