Adum Fire Victims Reject Muntaka Rice

Muntaka’s rejected rice

INTERIOR MINISTER, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, suffered huge public humiliation in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital, on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

This follows the total rejection of food items that he (Muntaka) had wanted to donate to the victims of the recent fire outbreak at the Blue Light Market at Adum in Kumasi.

The minister’s food items were said to include 1,500 bags of rice, 800 boxes of cooking oil, and soap, and they were specifically meant to reduce the burden on the victims.

Hon. Muntaka, who doubles as the Asawase MP, was said to be in high spirits as he entered the market in the company of Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene and others.

But to the surprise of the Interior Minister, the fire victims, in one accord, shouted aloud that they didn’t need his bags of rice and cooking oil so he should quickly take them away.

Hon. Muntaka, who was surprised about the sudden turn of events, decided to move away in peace with his goodies but the irate traders, who were charged, didn’t allow him to go in peace.

The angry traders, who certainly wanted to create a scene and embarrass the Interior Minister, then started shouting “Away, away, away, away” as they waved at the minister.

Some of the traders were also seen using their mobile phones to record the ugly scenes so, perhaps, they could share them with other people on social media platforms.

Hon. Muntaka and his embarrassed entourage, which included some key National Democratic Congress (NDC) members, quietly left the scene with their food items.

Some of the traders later on said they had lost all their source of livelihoods, amounting to millions of Ghana Cedis so their immediate need was not bags of rice and cooking oil.

According to them, they saw Muntaka’s donation as a way to mock them, therefore their infamous decision to reject the minister’s bags of rice and cooking oil in that weird manner.

They also said what they need critically now is what could be done to get back into business so they could cater for themselves and their families, especially their school children.

Meanwhile, the paper has learned that some NDC bigwigs in Kumasi were talking to the leaders of the traders to issue an apology to save Muntaka from public embarrassment.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Kumasi