Nigeria’s World Cup Hopes Held Back After Zimbabwe Draw

A scene during the match

Nigeria’s bid for a 2026 FIFA World Cup spot suffered a setback as Zimbabwe scored a last-minute equalizer to force a 1-1 draw in Uyo.

Victor Osimhen’s diving header had put the Super Eagles on course for victory, but Tawanda Chirewa stunned the home crowd with a 90th-minute strike past Stanley Nwabali.

With six games played, Nigeria now trails Group C leaders South Africa by six points. South Africa extended their lead with a 2-0 win over Benin, courtesy of goals from Lyle Foster and Jayden Adams.

Nigeria, who missed the 2022 World Cup, sits fourth in the group, behind Rwanda and Benin. Only the group winners qualify directly, while the best four second-placed teams will enter a playoff for a spot in an intercontinental tournament.

By Wletsu Ransford