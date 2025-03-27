Otto Addo Praises Team’s Performance After Madagascar Victory

Otto Addo

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, has commended his team’s work ethic and emphasised the importance of maintaining focus in the remaining World Cup qualifying fixtures.

Speaking with the media after the 3-0 win over Madagascar on Monday, coach Otto Addo praised his players for their strong start, which led to multiple free-kick opportunities, one of which resulted in a goal.

He acknowledged Madagascar’s resilience, noting that while they applied pressure, Ghana’s defense remained solid throughout the game.

“In the second half, we controlled the game well and created more chances. Our captain, Jordan Ayew, provided three assists, which was amazing, and Partey was decisive in front of goal. The execution of free-kicks and positioning in the box were key for us,” Otto Addo said.

He also lauded the team’s defensive discipline, highlighting their ability to maintain a clean sheet despite late pressure from Madagascar.

While pleased with the win, Otto Addo stressed that the job is far from over. “We are taking a big step, but it’s not done yet. We still have a lot of work to do to secure qualification,” he added.

Ghana’s latest victory strengthens its position in the race for a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and the team will now shift focus to their upcoming fixtures as they aim to book their ticket to the global tournament.

By Wletsu Ransford