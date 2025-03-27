Ex-UFC Fighters Jeff Molina, Darrick Minner Banned For Betting Violations

Jeff Molina, Darrick Minner

The Nevada Athletic Commission has banned former UFC fighters Jeff Molina and Darrick Minner over betting-related violations.

Minner, 34, received a 29-month suspension for failing to disclose a serious knee injury before his UFC fight on 5 November 2022. He was quickly defeated in the first round by Shayilan Nuerdanbieke.

Molina, 27, was suspended for three years after admitting to placing a significant bet on Minner’s fight and not disclosing his teammate’s injury.

The bout was flagged for suspicious betting activity, leading to a wider investigation into an illegal gambling scheme involving UFC fighters and Coach James Krause, with whom both fighters previously trained.

Molina’s suspension runs until 5 November 2025, while Minner can return on 26 March 2025.