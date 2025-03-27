Argentina Beat Brazil 4-1 In Historic Win

The players after their historic win

World champion, Argentina, has beaten Brazil by 3 or more goals for the first time in 62 years. In the 14th round of the World Cup qualifying tournament Argentina defeated Brazil 4-1 and won a ticket to the final stage even without injured star Lionel Messi.

Last time Argentina defeated the Brazilians 3-0 in the group stage of the South American Championship in March 1963.

Argentina may have qualified for the 2026 World Cup earlier in the day with Uruguay drawing with Bolivia, but that didn’t mean that they were going to let up facing rivals Brazil in the Superclasico de las Americas.

Goals from Julian Alvarez and Enzo Fernadez within the first 12 minutes pushed Lionel Scaloni’s men out to a two-goal lead on their way to a dominant 4-1 victory.

Brazil coach Dorival Junior has been trying to find a balance with this Brazil side, and while it felt like they were improving with a 2-1 victory over Colombia in World Cup qualifying, it’s clear that Argentina are on a different level, catching their neighbors sleeping time and time again.

Each of Agentina’s four goals was scored by a different player. Some of the goals were due to defensive breakdowns by Brazil but those were also caused by Argentina’s smooth passing which even allowed left back Nicolas Tagliafico to get involved with an assist.