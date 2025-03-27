Edem Features KiDi On New Song

Edem

Celebrated Ghanaian hiplife musician, Denning Edem Hotor, known in the music scene as Edem, has featured afrobeat artiste KiDi on his new single ‘Higher’.

The highly anticipated track, released a few days ago, and Edem’s first single in 2025, is a fusion of highlife and contemporary Afro-sounds, delivering a powerful message of hope and resilience in the face of life’s challenges.

The song, which is by all standards among the greatest compositions made by Edem, is expected to enjoy huge downloads on various digital music platforms such as Amazon, YouTube, ITunes among others.

BEATWAVES gathered that Edem believed that KiDi had something unique, which made him stand tall among his colleagues in Ghana.

He thinks working with KiDi will boost his musical career to another level in the coming months.

The song, which is mid-tempo, carries a strong social message, a reminder to hold on to hope and faith.

‘Higher’ is a song for the soul, an uplifting anthem that brings encouragement to listeners, serving as the perfect daily motivation. Fans and music lovers can now stream the song across all platforms.

Edem, known for his consistent delivery of inspirational and motivational music, rose to fame in 2006 with his first hit single ‘Wotome Woshi’ and he got signed to the Last Two Entertainment Group that same year.

He is credited with a number of hit songs, and has prominently staged performances for a number of corporate and private events in the country.

Edem won 2015 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Album of the Year, Afropop Song of the Year with ‘Koene’ and Video of the Year with ‘The One’ video.

By George Clifford Owusu