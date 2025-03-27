King Promise Wants Artiste Of The Year Award

King Promise

Popular Ghanaian Afrobeat sensation, King Promise, has made a case for himself as the most deserving candidate for the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) Artiste of the Year award.

Born Gregory Bortey Newman, the artiste insists that his impact both locally and internationally is unmatched.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Becky, the ‘Terminator’ hitmaker declared that his dedication, consistency, and global success over the past year should not be overlooked.

The 29-year-old award-winning artiste stressed his global appeal, citing his successful tours across Asia, including Bali, as proof of his influence beyond Ghana’s borders.

He believes such achievements should hold significant weight in the prestigious TGMA Artiste of the Year category.

He is nominated alongside artistes like King Paluta, Team Eternity, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif, Kweku Smoke and Joe Mettle.