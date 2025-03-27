Nathaniel Quaye Launches ‘The Internet & You’

Nathaniel Quaye at the launch

Nathaniel Quaye, the CEO of Anansesem Media, has released his debut book, ‘The Internet & You’, which was launched on March 6, 2025, at Nuru Lounge in Accra.

In ‘The Internet & You’, Nathaniel Quaye delves deep into the ways the internet shapes modern life, offering readers practical advice on how to utilise this powerful tool effectively.

The book explores both the immense opportunities the internet provides and the challenges it brings, such as privacy concerns, misinformation, and the impact of social media on mental health.

His approach is not only informative but also solution-oriented, offering actionable strategies to help readers protect themselves online while making the most of digital opportunities.

“The book is designed to be accessible to a wide range of audiences, from digital natives to those who may be less familiar with the ever-evolving internet landscape,” he said.

Nathaniel Quaye emphasises the importance of digital literacy in an age where the internet influences nearly every aspect of life, from business and education to social interactions and entertainment.

During the launch, Nathaniel Quaye engaged in discussions on the challenges the internet presents, particularly in Ghana and across Africa. He highlighted how access to accurate information and the ability to discern reliable sources are critical in today’s information-driven society.

He spoke passionately about the need for individuals to be proactive in protecting their digital identities and fostering positive online behaviours.

“By offering practical insights into how to safely navigate the internet, l hope to help people harness the benefits of the digital world while avoiding its pitfalls,” he said.

Mr. Quaye reiterated that his book aims to be an essential guide for anyone looking to understand the digital space more deeply, whether for personal or professional purposes.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke