Tamale Court Fines 5 Over Illicit Drugs

The convicts with the drugs in Tamale

The Tamale Circuit Court presided over by Francis Asobayire, has sentenced five persons to a fine in connection with the possession of illicit drugs.

The convicts are Haruna Mohammed Sadais, 27; Iddrisu Fidaws, 20; Alhassan Wumpini, 20; Bassit Iddrisu, 21 and Alhassan Adam, 33.

They were arrested during a police patrol on March 5, 2025 in Tamale, and a search conducted on them found tramadol, rohypnol, and cannabis, and therefore arraigned before court.

Iddrisu Fidaws was found guilty on four charges, receiving a fine of GH¢90,000 for two of those charges or in default serve 15 years imprisonment, and GH¢7,200 for the other two charges or in default serve 10 years imprisonment.

Alhassan Wumpini was also convicted on four charges, with a fine of GH¢90,000 for two of the charges or in default serve 10 years imprisonment, and GH¢10,800 for the remaining two charges or in default serve 10 years imprisonment.

Bassit Iddrisu faced two counts, each resulting in a fine of GH¢19,200 or in default serve six (6) years imprisonment.

Alhassan Adam was convicted on three counts, receiving a fine of GH¢90,000 for one count or in default serve 15 years imprisonment, GH¢10,800 for another count or in default serve 10 years imprisonment.

Haruna Mohammed Sadais was convicted on two counts, with a fine of GH¢99,996 for one count or in default serve 17 years imprisonment, and GH¢84,000 for the other count or in default serve 10 years imprisonment.

They were however, convicted on their own plea. The convicts failed to pay their fines and, therefore, have been remanded in custody.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale