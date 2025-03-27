FHU, Family Health Hospital Observe Oral Health Day

A scene during the programme

As part of efforts to promote good oral hygiene, Family Health University (FHU) in collaboration with Family Health Hospital (FHH) joined the global celebration of World Oral Health Day at Wajir Central Kindergarten and Wajir Barracks ‘B’ Primary School at Teshie, Accra.

The event, held in collaboration with the Ledzokuku Municipal Education Directorate and supported by the Ghana Dental Association, aimed at raising awareness among school children on the important role of oral health and well-being.

The students were engaged on educational sessions on oral hygiene, proper brushing techniques, cavity prevention, and the kind of food and drinks to maintain strong and healthy teeth.

Mrs. Akosua Boatemaa Ocansey, an Anatomy lecturer at Family Health Medical School, further enlightened the students on the parts of the teeth and their various functions, stressing the importance of maintaining good oral hygiene.

Madam Aya Harrison, the School Improvement Support Officer (SISO) for Ledzokuku West Circuit, encouraged the children to take pride in their bright smiles by practicing good oral hygiene, noting that healthy teeth boost confidence and self-esteem.

The event also featured free dental screenings for over 450 children, conducted by personnel from the Dental Unit of Family Health Hospital, with support from medical, nursing, and midwifery students from Family Health University.

This initiative forms part of the activities marking the official launch of Family Health University after receiving its Presidential Charter to operate as a full-fledged university.

The event was graced by several notable figures, including a Clinical Coordinator and Head of Medical Records and Statistician, as well as representatives from Family Health University and Family Health Hospital.