Listeners Unhappy About VOA Shutdown

Patrons of Voice of America (VOA) programmes in the country have expressed concern about the shutdown of the station.

Recently, the VOA stopped its transmissions in various languages to Africa, a decision which has had Hausa listeners expressing frustration.

Until the decision, the VOA was transmitting daily to Africa in Hausa, Swahili and English with local correspondents.

Many local FM stations connect to VOA Hausa programmes at 5:00am, 3:00pm and 8:30pm to serve their numerous listeners, mostly from Zongo communities. Marhaba FM and Iqra FM in Accra; Zuria FM and Alpha Radio in Kumasi; Gaskiya FM in Techiman and Hijra TV are some of the beneficiaries of VOA programmes.

Mallam Issah Mairago Gibril Abbas, a social and political commentator and a regular listener of VOA Hausa, in reaction said, “In my opinion, the closure of VOA will have a devastating impact, particularly for listeners in remote areas who rely on the service for accurate and trustworthy information about global events. As a loyal listener, especially the Hausa Service, I strongly hope for the swift reinstatement of VOA services, allowing it to continue its vital mission of informing, educating, and entertaining audiences worldwide.”

Mallam Issah Kokomlemle, a regular Ghanaian listener of VOA said, “The shutdown of VOA under President Trump raises significant concerns, especially given its possible impact on access to impartial global news. As a listener of the Hausa service, I worry that I am losing vital information about the world. VOA Hausa has been a trusted platform for us in the Zongo communities because it provides unbiased reporting and insightful analysis on regional and global issues.”

Hajiya Hannatu from Nima 441 said, “I’m really missing VOA Hausa; it’s been two days since their last broadcast. I’m used to hearing world news from them every morning at 5:00am, and it makes my day to listen. They offer such good news and interesting programmes. I would be so happy if they came back.”

VOA Hausa correspondents in Ghana are Ridwan Abbas, Hamza Adams, Hawa Abdul-Karim and Idris Abdullah Bako.