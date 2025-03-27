‘Underground Water Under Pressure’

Some of the participants at the event

A lecturer at the Environmental and Safety Engineering Department of the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Dr. Eric Gyimah, has stressed the need for good environmental practices to help preserve the quality of underground water for use.

He bemoaned the fact that illegal mining activities have polluted surface water.

He said because of that, many people have resorted to the use of underground water, putting pressure on ground water.

He, however, indicated that illegal mining activities and bad environmental practices could further deteriorate the quality of underground water or make ground water extinct.

He has, therefore, admonished Ghanaians to be cautious and do all that they can to preserve all water sources.

Dr. Gyimah was speaking to DAILY GUIDE in an interview after a brief ceremony organised by UMaT to mark this year’s World Water Day.

The day is observed to raise awareness for good water use practices that will help curb the global water crisis.

He explained that the theme for the celebration, “Glacier Preservation,” emphasises the importance of protecting glaciers, which are vital sources of freshwater for many people across the globe.

He encouraged the general public to use water more efficiently and reduce activities that cause pollution to the environment.

The External Relations Manager of Ghana Manganese Company (GMC), Wisdom Adjei Mensah, said water is the essence of life.

Speaking on the ‘Critical Role of Local Communities on Water Conservation,’ he noted that water sustains the environment, drives industries and nourishes the environment.

The Executive Secretary of Gold Fields Ghana Foundation, Abdel-Razak Yakubu, praised UMaT for being a solution-provider of most of the country’s water problems.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Tarkwa