Quiet But Steadily Rebuilding Confidence In The Bank Of Ghana

In less than three months as Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama has set in motion a critical shift—one that may prove to be the foundation for restoring confidence in the country’s monetary policy. His approach has been measured but unmistakably firm: driving transparency, reinforcing institutional credibility, and acknowledging the economic realities facing Ghana. This should come as little surprise, seeing his deep understanding of the workings of central banking, owing to his experience in various capacities at the bank.

At the commencement of the 123rd Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, Dr. Asiama directly addressed concerns about the opacity of central bank decisions. “There’s a growing sense in public commentary that MPC decisions are taken behind closed doors without clear, data-driven reasoning,” he stated. It was an admission that many in the business and financial community had been waiting for—recognition that economic decision-making must be clearer, more accessible, and ultimately, more accountable.

This stance is significant, not only because transparency has long been lacking, but also because it comes at a time when monetary policy credibility is being tested. With inflation in excess of 23 percent and external risks mounting, businesses, investors, and consumers alike need clarity. Dr. Asiama’s early interventions suggest he understands this necessity and is willing to lead differently.

In recent years, monetary policy in Ghana has often felt like a black box—decisions were made, but the rationale was not always easy to decipher. Markets reacted to interest rate adjustments without fully grasping the central bank’s underlying calculations. Investors, in turn, hesitated, fearing unpredictable shifts in policy direction.

Dr. Asiama’s emphasis on communication is not just an exercise in public relations; it is an essential economic tool. By proposing to publish MPC voting outcomes and enhance the narrative clarity of policy statements, he is aligning the BoG with best practices seen in advanced economies. More importantly, he is ensuring that financial markets and businesses can better anticipate policy direction, thereby reducing uncertainty.

This is particularly crucial as speculation grows over a potential interest rate hike. With inflation proving persistent, analysts now believe the central bank may be compelled to raise rates by as much as 100 basis points. Without clear communication, such a move could have destabilising effects. However, under Dr. Asiama’s leadership, it is likely that any decision—whether to tighten, hold, or ease policy—will come with a well-defined rationale.

Beyond transparency, Dr. Asiama has quickly positioned himself as a leader capable of balancing the competing demands of inflation control, financial sector stability, and economic recovery. His remarks at the MPC have made it clear that he understands the need to navigate carefully. This is a crucial acknowledgment. While banks are pushing for policies that allow more liquidity, the central bank must also ensure that excess money supply does not further fuel inflation. His approach—considering both financial sector concerns and broader macroeconomic stability—suggests a steady hand in a turbulent environment.

What is particularly striking about Dr. Asiama’s early leadership is his ability to acknowledge past policy missteps without turning them into political debates. “We must also acknowledge that some of today’s challenges stem from earlier monetary and fiscal policy missteps—particularly loose fiscal policy during periods of macro stress, weak monetary-fiscal coordination, and delays in key structural reforms,” he said.

This is rare in our sociopolitical context and is a refreshing development. Ghana’s economic difficulties cannot be addressed effectively without recognising the root causes. However, by steering clear of blame games, Dr. Asiama is ensuring that his leadership remains focused on solutions rather than rhetoric.

Of course, transparency alone will not resolve all the economic challenges Ghana faces. Inflation remains high, fiscal consolidation is still a work in progress, and external vulnerabilities persist. However, confidence is the cornerstone of economic stability, and Dr. Asiama is rebuilding it where it matters most. His commitment to open communication and evidence-based decision-making is restoring trust in the BoG at a critical moment. If he continues on this trajectory—ensuring that monetary policy is not just effective but also well understood—he may succeed in restoring both credibility and stability to Ghana’s financial system.

It is too early to declare success, but two months in, Dr. Asiama is proving that strong leadership is not about dramatic announcements or sweeping policy shifts. Sometimes, it is about making institutions work the way they should—openly, predictably, and with a steady hand at the helm.

The Writer

By Patrick Baah Abankwa

>>>the writer is a Chartered Banker and a Chartered Global Investment Analyst with over eight years’ experience in mainstream banking, having worked in various capacities. He is the Head of Member Experience, Regulations, and Business Development at Chartered Institute of Bankers, Ghana. He has been a qualified member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers, Ghana with a good membership standing since the year 2013. He also holds an EMBA and a BA from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and the University of Ghana, respectively.