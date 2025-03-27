Media Trial Taints Judicial Process – Minority

John Darko

The Minority has raised concerns over the Attorney General and Minister for Justice’s reliance on media engagements to discuss corruption cases before formal prosecution.

Led by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Suame, John Darko, the Minority argued that this practice not only undermines due process but also risks politicising the fight against corruption, casting doubt on the fairness of judicial proceedings.

Addressing the media in Parliament yesterday, the Minority noted that in any democratic society, the rule of law is fundamental in ensuring justice is served fairly and without prejudice.

According to the Minority, the principle of ‘innocent until proven guilty’ is a cornerstone of any fair legal system, indicating, however, that when an Attorney General publicly discusses, analyzes, or preemptively declares guilt in corruption cases before they reach the courts, it creates an environment where public opinion is shaped before the accused has the opportunity to defend themselves.

Mr. Darko said this not only erodes trust in the judicial system but also causes irreversible reputational damage, even if the individuals are later exonerated.

The Minority contended that justice should not be served on the airwaves but in the courts, where evidence is presented, cross-examined, and adjudicated by competent judges.

Another major issue raised by the Suame MP is the potential influence of media trials on judicial outcomes, asserting that judges, despite their training and impartiality, are not immune to public pressure.

“When a case has already been tried in the court of public opinion, it becomes challenging to ensure that legal proceedings remain fair and untainted by external influences,” the Minority stated, warning that this could turn the judiciary into a mere extension of popular sentiment rather than an independent arbiter of justice.

The Minority also cited past legal precedents that emphasise the importance of upholding criminal law principles despite public pressure. The press briefing highlighted the ruling in the case of Kwabena Amaning, alias Tagor v. The Republic, where Justice Apau stated that national significance and public perception should not override established legal procedures.

“At no point should we abandon our criminal law practice and procedure for anything—not even for political expediency,” Mr. Darko stated.

He added, “We are here to remind the Attorney General of constitutional provisions protecting citizens, including the right to personal liberty, human dignity, privacy, and due process. These protections remain part of our legal framework and must be upheld.”

To effectively combat corruption, the Minority insists that the Attorney General must focus on strengthening legal institutions, ensuring thorough investigations, and presenting airtight cases before the courts.

According to the Minority, while transparency and accountability in governance are crucial, they must be balanced with respect for legal procedures, warning that briefing the public on anti-corruption efforts should not translate into a trial by media, as it sets a dangerous precedent that weakens the foundations of justice.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House