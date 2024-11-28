Adutwum Inaugurates New School Projects In Bosomtwe

One of the schools. INSET: Some excited pupils

To promote effective teaching and learning in schools in his constituency in the Ashanti Region, the Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has commissioned three newly built school projects in the area.

The newly constructed schools are the Amankwaadei D/A Primary School, Woarakese D/A Primary School, and Kuntenase Owne D/A Primary School.

All these state-of-the-art facilities represent the government’s commitment to providing quality education and creating opportunities for every child.

These schools are beacons of progress and hope for the children and the entire community.

Speaking at separate ceremonies before the commissioning of the projects, Dr. Adutwum said, “with these modern classrooms and resources, we equip the next generation to thrive in an ever-evolving world”.

“I want to express my gratitude to all who contributed to making this dream a reality, including our partners, contractors, and educators. Together, we continue to build a future where education transforms lives and uplifts communities,” he stated.

He reminded the people to have faith in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government since it would always provide the exact needs of the people.

Dr. Adutwum, who is also the Minister for Education, spent time enumerating the various projects and innovations brought to the education sector by the government.

He urged the people to vote massively for the NPP during the upcoming election, to continue with the provision of social amenities and other projects for the people.

The District Chief Executive for Bosomtwe District, Mr. Joseph K. Asumin, praised the government for the massive infrastructure projects undertaken with the view to improving the standard of living of the people.