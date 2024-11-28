STMA Launches Government Platform

Abdul Mummin Issah

The Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) has launched the assembly’s new Electronic Governance Platform dubbed ‘Twin Cities Connect’.

The web-based application is a bold step towards innovation, efficiency, and greater citizen engagement in the local governance of Sekondi-Takoradi.

Speaking at a ceremony to launch the platform, the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), Abdul Mummin Issah, noted that in a world driven by technology, cities must adapt to meet the changing needs of their people.

“This platform is our response to the call to improve the link between our administration and the residents of Sekondi-Takoradi, making services accessible, transparent, and seamless,” he stated.

He said, “With the Twin Cities Connect, you can now access services of STMA from the comfort of your home, workplace, or even on the go.”

“Whether it is applying for permits, paying rates, or seeking information, the application simplifies processes that once required time-consuming visits to offices,” he added.

He said through its complaint and feedback portal, citizens can report issues, share suggestions, and be active participants in shaping the future of the city.

He explained that the Twin Cities Connect is not just about digitising services, but also about streamlining the operations of STMA to reduce bureaucracy, minimise inefficiencies, and make the administration more accountable.

“To the people of Sekondi-Takoradi, this platform is for you. We believe that when citizens are empowered with tools to engage, we build a stronger, more connected, and prosperous community,” he indicated.

He, therefore, urged the residents to embrace the transformation, adding, “Let us use this platform not just as a tool, but as a symbol of progress in transparency and accountability.”

He was grateful to the European Union (EU) and partners of Twin-Cities in Sustainable Partnership Project and other stakeholders who participated in the co-design process.

He also thanked the consultant for the project, staff of STMA and the Project Team who worked tirelessly to bring the vision to life.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi