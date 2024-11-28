EC Engages GJA, GIBA

Samuel Tettey

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that it is engaging with the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) and the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA), following calls from its media partners to rescind its decision to limit the number of media houses for coverage at all its collation centres during the December 7 elections.

A statement issued and signed on Wednesday, November 27 by the Deputy Chairperson in charge of Operations at the EC, Samuel Tettey, said the EC was engaging with the two bodies on the issue and trust they would arrive at an arrangement that is both workable and acceptable.

“The Commission is keen on ensuring the highest level of transparency in its operations, hence the opening up of all its constituency, regional and national collation centres to the media,” it stated.

It said the Commission is therefore mindful of the need to ensure an orderly and peaceful process at the collation centres, hence the quotas on the number of persons who could access the collation centres at any given time, while expressing confidence of a fruitful discussion with the leadership of the GJA and GIBA.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah