Adwoa Safo Makes Surprise Visit To NPP Hqtrs

Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has paid a surprise visit to the headquarters of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Accra.

The maverick lawmaker met and interacted with national executive officers of the party, including the chairman, Stephen Ayesu Ntim, and the general secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, on a range of matters.

In a Facebook post, Adwoa Safo expressed joy and described the deliberations and discussions as very fruitful.

“Earlier today, I paid an unannounced visit to the NPP headquarters at Asylum Down. I was warmly welcomed by the national chairman, Stephen Ntim, general secretary Justin Frimpong Kodua and national women’s organiser, Madam Kate Gyamfuah.

“In the spirit of candour and mollification, we had very fruitful discussions and deliberations,” Adwoa Safo wrote on Facebook Thursday.

Adwoa Safo was on the verge of being pushed out of Parliament following her continuous absence from the House.

Her visit according to sources was to reconnect with the party’s base in order to cement the relationship.

